Funeral arrangements set for State Rep. Barbara Cooper

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Tennessee State Representative Barbara Cooper, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93.

Earlier this year, the Memphis native was honored as the oldest serving legislator in Tennessee’s recorded history. She was elected to the State House of Representatives in 1996 serving the 86th District of Shelby County for 26 years.

The visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 4 at St. Augustine Catholic Church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Immaculate Conception Cathedral at 12:30 p.m.

Afterward, the burial will take place at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Forest Hill Irene Road. A meal will then be served at the Southbrook Town Center on East Shelby Drive.

