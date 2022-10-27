First Alert to weekend rain chances & cool down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This morning will be sunny and cool with temperatures in the 40s. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday with a climb into the upper 60s this afternoon. Clouds will gradually build in this afternoon, so it will be mostly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 69 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to 50 degrees. Winds Northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s on Friday.

WEEKEND: Our next cold front will arrive this weekend, so rain will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday morning will start off dry in Memphis and then rain will move in by 1 pm. It will be on and off throughout the day and then continue into Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s this weekend.

HALLOWEEN: Clouds will linger into Halloween Monday and drizzle will be possible in the morning. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. However, it will be dry for trick or treating with temperatures in the upper 50s that night.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb with dry conditions at the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

