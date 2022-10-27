EDGE Board approves deal to keep “Young Rock” filming in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An exciting step forward for the production of NBC’s hit show “Young Rock!”

The sitcom on the life and legacy of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson enters its third season soon and production just jumped over its last hurdle to film right here in the Bluff City!

The City of Memphis and Shelby County agreed to pay NBC Universal $1.25 million for the first year of filming.

That covers the first year of a four-year deal, with a three-year option.

Wednesday, NBC Universal and the Memphis Shelby County Film Commission appeared before the Economic Development Growth Engine or EDGE board.

They say the deal stands to bring in tens of millions of dollars to Tennessee and hundreds of local jobs.

A unanimous vote greenlights tax incentives for the production of season three of “Young Rock” in Memphis and Shelby County.

Vice President of Production at NBCUniversal Richard Ross and representatives with the Memphis Shelby County Film and Television Commission asked the EDGE board to approve a jobs pilot, a “payment in lieu of taxes”, to offset production costs.

“Young Rock” was filmed in Australia for its first two seasons.

“We’re always saying, it’s a 16-hour flight down there and then we have to stay there for so long and then we had to quarantine,” said Richard Ross, NBC Universal Vice President of Production. “Can’t we move it to the United States?”

Total costs are expected to be $52 million with a crew of 516 people.

Two hundred fifty-seven of those jobs will come from Memphis and Shelby County.

The pilot agreement stands to bring in more than $30 million for state vendors and construction costs and 13,500 hotel room nights for cast and crew.

Film and Television Commission Chairman Gale Jones Carson says is an exciting development for the city and county.

“We’re going to have a great number of people who are hired here,” said Gale Jones Carson, Memphis Shelby County Film and Television Commission Chairman. “The crew, vendors will benefit from it. Our hotels. A lot of businesses are going to benefit financially just by having this show here.”

The agreement also frees up five parcels of land throughout Shelby County owned by NBCUniversal’s parent company Comcast.

We did some research and found those parcels in Germantown, Westwood Meadows near Whitehaven, Raleigh, Midtown Memphis, and Williamsburg Colony.

EDGE Board Vice Chairman Tom Dyer is looking forward to all the ways production will show off Memphis to millions of Young Rock viewers.

“I think it shows the world what Memphis really is,” said Tom Dyer EDGE Board Vice Chairman. “It gives a good picture of us, shows us in a good light. Being a Memphian, I’m excited about that.”

If the show is moved to another site, another NBC Universal production could replace it.

You can watch the Season three premiere of Young Rock on Action News 5 next Friday, November 4.

