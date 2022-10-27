Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions.

He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.

“And the folks out in the street got guns, all of that is visible and people are just afraid,” Terry said.

The church said it hired a security guard to de-escalate the crowd, but they quit.

Attempts to reason with the crowd haven’t worked — even calling Memphis police hasn’t been enough.

“They gathered around the officer until I was afraid for his life,” said Terry.

Pastor Terry said he wants peace and for his church members to feel safe coming to service.

Anthony Yancey lives across the street from the church. He said for him, it’s home.

“Yeah, we’re out here doing videos, comedians, you know stuff like that,” Yancey said. “It’s a lot of people from the block that ain’t made it nowhere, so we’re just trying to show our talent.”

Yancey believes their actions represent their neighborhood pride and possibly a way to get out.

“Ain’t just a lotta bad kids out here, we’re good kids. It’s just this is where we from, it’s blocked everywhere,” said Yancey.

