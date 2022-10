MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport is helping its passengers eat more chicken with the opening of a Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant is open in the rotunda next to Starbucks.

Big news today - @ChickfilA is NOW OPEN at MEM!!



Get your chicken fix in the rotunda next to Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/XNwnBDBazD — Memphis International Airport (MEM) (@flymemphis) October 27, 2022

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.