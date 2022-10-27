$150 development project in Millington celebrates groundbreaking

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - After two years of planning, another big development broke ground in Millington on Thursday.

Astoria Square, the $150 million mixed-use project, will bring hundreds of new homes to northern Shelby County.

With 65,000 square feet of commercial space, it’s expected to lead the city to a new era of growth.

“The minute we saw it, it was in the right location, right time, and honestly... being in Millington was just a fantastic bonus for us,” said project developer Jeff King.

This new development is just one of three big developments coming to the area.

In August, ground was broken for the new Forked River Commons. Millington Farms will come next and feature a movie theater and a bowling alley — two things the city of Millington does not have now.

The properties for Forked River Commons still need to be appraised in order to determine exactly how much tax revenue will be generated for the city and county. (Millington Chamber of Commerce)

The Astoria Square project sits in perfect proximity to Blue Oval City, Ford’s first Mega plant to new electric vehicles and advanced batteries, creating 6,000 jobs.

Not to mention the new development will also accommodate residents on Millington’s naval base.

“We just started seeing more and more of this dense culture where folks wanted to kind of live tight end, tight to each other,” said King. “It has a density but also wanted to have the amenities nearby where they didn’t have to drive all over town.”

The developer says the town’s square will bring something unique to Millington. It will feature restaurants,160 luxury loft-style apartments, a hotel, parks, and other amenities.

“In the center of the square, all the buildings kind of encompass the square. The square will be an active area with a stage set up for food trucks, you’ll have a café,” King said.

Astoria developers say the six-phase project will take a timeline of five to six years to complete.

