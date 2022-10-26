Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Your First Alert to great weather for the end of the week followed by rain for the weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air is in place for the rest of the week, but a low pressure system is already developing to our west and will bring rain into the Mid-South this weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURDSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and lows near 50.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with a few showers, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

