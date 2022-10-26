Advertise with Us
Traffic stopped on I-240 after multi-vehicle crash

Traffic going westbound on I-240 at Mile Marker 25.4, reported at 6:55 p.m.
Traffic going westbound on I-240 at Mile Marker 25.4, reported at 6:55 p.m.(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is at a standstill on I-240 westbound near Millbranch Road following a multi-vehicle crash.

All westbound lanes are blocked along with the left shoulder. Only the right shoulder is open.

Police say one vehicle was overturned in the crash. A man and woman were both transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Officers are still on the scene. Use caution when driving in the area.

