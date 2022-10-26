Advertise with Us
Sunny but chilly afternoon ahead

By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny and cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early with some high clouds in the afternoon with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

WEEKEND: Our next cold front will arrive this weekend, so rain will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s this weekend.

HALLOWEEN: Clouds will linger into Halloween Monday and drizzle will be possible in the morning. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s However, it will be dry for trick or treating with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

