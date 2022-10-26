SCSO identifies Millington man found dead inside burned car

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the victim who was found dead inside a burned car in September.

On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Pilot Road, where fire responders found a victim dead in the front seat of a burned car.

On Wednesday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office publicly identified the victim as 70-year-old Billy Fuller, of Millington.

Deputies say Fuller was the registered owner of the car.

The medical examiner’s report is still pending for a cause of death and this remains an ongoing investigation.

