SCSO identifies Millington man found dead inside burned car

The scene of the fire and the victim's car.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the victim who was found dead inside a burned car in September.

On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Pilot Road, where fire responders found a victim dead in the front seat of a burned car.

On Wednesday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office publicly identified the victim as 70-year-old Billy Fuller, of Millington.

Deputies say Fuller was the registered owner of the car.

The medical examiner’s report is still pending for a cause of death and this remains an ongoing investigation.

