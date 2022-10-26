Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Retail journalist shares holiday shopping tips to maximize your budget

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As holiday season approaches, a new report from Oracle Retail reveals that nearly two-thirds of U.S. shoppers will consider using store financing or payment plans to pay for gifts.

Retail Journalist and Author Hitha Herzog joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about how the pandemic changed holiday shopping habits, along with tips to maximize budgets.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

