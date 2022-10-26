Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD to host wheel lock giveaway in hopes to decrease car thefts

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department wants to give you an extra tool to keep you from becoming a victim of car theft.

MPD officers say they believe steering wheel locks will help prevent car thefts, so they’re providing them for free for people who live in the city.

The giveaway will be a drive-thru style at MPD’s Traffic Office on Austin Peay Highway.

In a Memphis City Council meeting last week, MPD Chief CJ Davis said Kias and Hyundais are the cars typically being reported as stolen here in Memphis.

She went on to say there’s a group of teens calling themselves the “Kia Boys” stealing many of those cars.

In Shelby County, Midtown, East Memphis and Cordova residents are seeing the most auto thefts with more than 1,700 incidents reported in those areas this year.

MPD officials say car thefts aren’t just happening in Memphis, it’s an issue much of the country is facing and they hope these wheel locks will be an added security for you.

It’s going to be from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday and officers say only one wheel lock will be given per car, until supplies last.

Proof of Memphis residency will be required for the giveaway.

You must have a TN license or state ID.

