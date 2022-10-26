Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday.

At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band.

While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class at L.Y.E Academy. He also awarded two students $1,000 to use for dance classes.

Deuce Duke graduated from Fairley in 2011. He was inducted into the Fairley High School Hall of Fame.

“He is representing Fairley all the way. He is representing where he is from, his community. He represents our school. Overall he is sharing a positive light on what we are doing here. He is a product of Fairley, he is a bulldog. Because he is doing great things we wanted to recognize him for everything he is doing for our community,” said Julius Blackburn, Fairley High School Principal.

