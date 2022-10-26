Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students

Memphis Rapper Gives back
Memphis Rapper Gives back(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday.

At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band.

While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class at L.Y.E Academy. He also awarded two students $1,000 to use for dance classes.

Deuce Duke graduated from Fairley in 2011. He was inducted into the Fairley High School Hall of Fame.

“He is representing Fairley all the way. He is representing where he is from, his community. He represents our school. Overall he is sharing a positive light on what we are doing here. He is a product of Fairley, he is a bulldog. Because he is doing great things we wanted to recognize him for everything he is doing for our community,” said Julius Blackburn, Fairley High School Principal.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Nurse grabbed by man while leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, report says
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
Cyndi Presley
Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher
Amanda McDonald (L) and Dana Walker (R)
Library director, high school secretary arrested in separate embezzlement schemes

Latest News

Tabitha Chillcutt
Inmate mistakenly released from jail, on run
The scene of the fire and the victim's car.
SCSO identifies Millington man found dead inside burned car
14 Marshall, DeSoto County residents accused of PPP fraud, money laundering
Weather
Spencer's Forecast