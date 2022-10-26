Man shot, critically injured at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a critical shooting that happened at a gas station early Wednesday morning.

MPD says officers responded to the shooting around 5:25 a.m. at the Citgo at 1559 Sycamore View Rd.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects were in a grey sedan, according to MPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

