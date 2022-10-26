Man shot, critically injured at gas station
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a critical shooting that happened at a gas station early Wednesday morning.
MPD says officers responded to the shooting around 5:25 a.m. at the Citgo at 1559 Sycamore View Rd.
The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspects were in a grey sedan, according to MPD.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.