Inmate mistakenly released from jail, on run

LAUDERDALE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Officials in Lauderdale County are searching for an inmate who was mistakenly released.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says Tabitha Chilcutt pretended to be a different inmate and was released.

They say the correctional officers involved did not follow proper protocol and have been fired.

Chilcutt was in jail for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and was unable to make bond.

Chilcutt remains at large and is considered homeless. If you know where she may be, call 731-635-1311.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.