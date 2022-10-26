Groundbreaking for new Frayser Library set for November
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The groundbreaking for the new and improved Frayser Libary is just over a week away.
Memphis Public Libraries says the groundbreaking will be on Nov. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at 2230 James Road.
This library will replace the current Frayser Library which is 50 years old.
