Groundbreaking for new Frayser Library set for November

Library books
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The groundbreaking for the new and improved Frayser Libary is just over a week away.

Memphis Public Libraries says the groundbreaking will be on Nov. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at 2230 James Road.

This library will replace the current Frayser Library which is 50 years old.

