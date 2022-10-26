Friends of Library Fall Book Sale to offer books $3 or less

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Get ready for the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale.

The four-day event kicks off on October 27 and will run through October 30 at Benjamin L. Hooks Library.

Jared Meyers, President of the Friends of Memphis Public Libraries, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about all the details.

Thousands of books will be up for grabs with prices $3 or less.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

