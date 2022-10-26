Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Dad arrested for DUI after passing out in elementary school pickup line, police say

The man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the...
The man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the age of 15, one count of extreme DUI, and one count of DUI with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – A man in Arizona was charged with DUI after passing out behind the wheel of a car in an elementary school pickup line, police say.

According to Arizona’s Family, someone called the Mesa Police Department shortly after 3 p.m. Monday to report a parent was unconscious in a car in front of Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School.

Police say officers found a man trying to crawl into the passenger seat when they arrived. Witnesses told authorities he had been in the driver’s seat before they got there.

There were two young children in car seats in the vehicle who he had been waiting to pick up before passing out, according to court documents.

Officers said they noticed an open container of Twisted Tea in the driver’s side cup holder.

Documents state officers could smell alcohol on the man’s breath.

At first, he claimed he wasn’t driving but then allegedly admitted to taking a shot of Fireball Whisky and drinking Twisted Tea before driving to the school to pick up his kids, police said.

A preliminary breath test revealed he had a blood alcohol content level of .218, well over the legal limit.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the age of 15, one count of extreme DUI, and one count of DUI with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Nurse grabbed by man while leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, report says
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
Cyndi Presley
Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher
Amanda McDonald (L) and Dana Walker (R)
Library director, high school secretary arrested in separate embezzlement schemes

Latest News

Joined by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rohit Chopra, left, and Federal Trade...
With inflation sticking around, Biden targets ‘junk fees’
A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Putin renews ‘dirty bomb’ claims, reviews nuclear exercises
FILE - In this aerial photo, a mass grave is re-filled with dirt after a small ceremony at...
Exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
Cumulatively, the government actions will save consumers more than $1 billion a year, President...
Biden: Eliminating 'junk fees' will save American families money
Weather
Spencer's Forecast