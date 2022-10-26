Cooler and sunny today, rain returns this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Behind yesterday’s cold front, temperatures dropped to the 40s overnight. Even with sunshine today, high temperatures will struggle to hit the upper 60s. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 66 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Winds Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Our next cold front will arrive this weekend, so rain will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will start off dry and then rain will arrive after 2 pm. It will be on and off through Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s this weekend.

HALLOWEEN: Clouds will linger into Halloween Monday and drizzle will be possible in the morning. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. However, it will be dry for trick or treating with temperatures in the upper 50s.

