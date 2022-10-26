Child health screening concerns MSCS parent who says she opted out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova mother is outraged after she says her kindergarten-age son underwent a physical at school without her consent.

Cecelia Morrison says that health screening happened late last month and she and her husband sent the paperwork back to school declining to have her child screened.

She found out Monday, her kindergartner was screened anyway.

Frustration and confusion from Cecelia Morrison and her family after her six-year-old son was given a health exam, they say they did not consent to.

“We declined it twice,” said Cecelia Morrison. “Why was it still done? How do you not keep up with who is going to be screening who is not? I just don’t understand.”

Morrison’s son William is a kindergartner at Macon-Hall Elementary.

She says he came home with a slip Monday showing he’d participated in a vision, hearing, height/weight, blood pressure and/or a scoliosis screening and the results had some obvious inaccuracies.

“They have his weight and his height wrong,” said Morrison. “His blood pressure was off. Way off than what the doctor’s office had. They listed my little white child as a Black child. I don’t know how they made that mistake.”

Morrison sent an e-mail to Macon-Hall’s Principal Nicholas Dominguez, who told her he would work to find out what happened.

The exam was done by Well Child, who according to their website, is an in-school healthcare partner for Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Well Child CEO Karen Pease sent a statement Action News 5

“Although our services are provided at schools, we uphold similar standards of hospitals and clinics and have numerous protections in place to ensure our detailed processes are followed with each child under our care, including the patient’s self-identification. Unfortunately, human errors can occur, and we deeply regret any incident where a student is inadvertently examined, and we, too, consider it unacceptable.

While HIPPA laws prevent us from discussing any case in detail to protect the child, we have successfully supported hundreds of thousands of families during our 25 years of providing approved well-child checks for a low cost and convenience for families.”

Morrison says she wants an apology and to be assured something like this won’t happen again.

“They’re clearly not paying attention to who they’re screening or what they’re doing,” said Morrison. “And that’s where the issue lies. Something’s going to go wrong and someone is going to get hurt.”

Morrison said she is sure these checks are beneficial to families, but says her son already has a pediatrician.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools did not respond to our request for comment, but Action News 5 did speak with Principal Nicholas Dominguez.

He said they are working on the situation and looking into it through Well Child.

