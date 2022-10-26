Chalkbeat reporter: MSCS falls short in ‘Nation’s Report Card’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chalkbeat is a non-profit news organization that focuses on education related topics.

Chalkbeat Reporter Samantha West joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about her latest story examining how Memphis-Shelby County Schools faired in the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as “the Nation’s Report Card”.

West said the report showed how the pandemic impacted learning in Tennessee’s largest school district.

Click here for her full story.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.