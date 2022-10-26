Benefits of sleep and AI technology on heart health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overall, the cardiovascular health in America is suboptimal, but new opportunities are coming to light that can improve and maintain optimal heart health across the life course.

Cardiologist Dr. Nauman Mushtaq joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how lack of sleep can impact cardiovascular health, the benefits of wearables that monitor heart activity, the future of diagnosing heart disease or heart failure using AI technology and the future of genomics.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.