Benefits of sleep and AI technology on heart health

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overall, the cardiovascular health in America is suboptimal, but new opportunities are coming to light that can improve and maintain optimal heart health across the life course.

Cardiologist Dr. Nauman Mushtaq joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how lack of sleep can impact cardiovascular health, the benefits of wearables that monitor heart activity, the future of diagnosing heart disease or heart failure using AI technology and the future of genomics.

