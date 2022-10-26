Accused DUI suspect crashes into Memphis police car, affidavit says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a Memphis police car is facing multiple charges, according to Shelby County Jail records.

A Memphis police officer was driving in the area of Winchester Road and Goodlet Road on Monday night when Ismael Ordonez, 32, reportedly pulled out of a private drive and struck the passenger side of the officer’s patrol car.

The affidavit says the officer noticed an open Bud Light can in the center console, along with another Bud Light and a Modelo can on the floorboard in the back of the vehicle.

His license and registration were also invalid, according to police.

After the crash, Ordonez fled on foot heading westbound on Winchester but was tracked down while walking away from an abandoned gas station near the crash location.

Once in custody, investigators say, Ordonez consented to a blood draw and failed a nystagmus test.

He is charged with driving under the influence, emerging from an alley/driveway/building, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, financial responsibility, violation of the open container law, public intoxication and evading arrest.

His bond is set at $500.

