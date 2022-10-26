3 injured, including Shelby County deputy, after overnight crash in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County deputy and two other people are in the hospital after a crash in Frayser Wednesday.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue.

One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The second person and the deputy were transported in non-critical condition, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO says the crash is under investigation.

