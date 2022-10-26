Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

14 Marshall, DeSoto County residents accused of PPP fraud, money laundering

(MGN)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - On Wednesday, 14 Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds.

These funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program (PPP).

“The Secret Service remains steadfast in our commitment to investigating the exploitation of pandemic relief funds,” said U.S Secret Service Acting Special Agent in Charge Ben Zack Rogers, of the Memphis Tennessee Field Office. “We are thankful for the hard work and continued support of our partners as we work together to ensure that our country’s financial environment remains safe and secure.”

All 14 suspects are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud by fraudulently applying for PPP loans, and participating in wire transfers of over $10,000 involving proceeds of the fraud scheme.

Those arrested include:

  • Robert Pearson, 52, of Holly Springs
  • Lakisha Jones Pearson, 46, of Holly Springs
  • Glendon Jones, 29, of Red Banks
  • Roneisha Dennis, 30, of Red Banks
  • Devonte Smith, 27, of Holly Springs
  • Jaliyah Godwin, 26, of Olive Branch
  • Jacoby Alexander, 39, of Holly Springs
  • Kevin Anderson, 41, of Lamar
  • Melvin Harris, 26, of Holly Springs
  • Dametris Pearson, 27, of Southaven
  • Terrance Isom, age unknown, of Southaven
  • Mareceo Hobson, 28, of Olive Branch
  • Dianne Cox, 67, of Byhalia
  • Doris Pearson, 56, of Olive Branch

If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of 30 years for their conspiracy and wire fraud violations and 10 years for their financial transaction charges.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration aggressively pursues those who attempt to defraud the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and its Paycheck Protection Program, which was created to assist legitimate business owners during the pandemic,” said J. Russell George, the treasury inspector general for Tax Administration. “We appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement partners and the United States Attorney’s Office to ensure this criminal activity is held to account.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Nurse grabbed by man while leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, report says
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
Cyndi Presley
Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher
Amanda McDonald (L) and Dana Walker (R)
Library director, high school secretary arrested in separate embezzlement schemes

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Burn bans increase amid dry conditions
Friends of Library Fall Book Sale to offer books $3 or less
Library books
Groundbreaking for new Frayser Library set for November