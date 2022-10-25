Advertise with Us
Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher

Cyndi Presley
Cyndi Presley(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in Panola County after she reportedly assaulted a teacher, according to police.

Batesville Police Department says Cyndi Presley is charged with felony simple assault on a teacher.

According to the police report, on Monday, Aug. 22, Presley assaulted the teacher while she was working at the Batesville Head Start Center.

The teacher told police that she was walking down the school’s hallway when Presley grabbed her by the arm and began to push and assault her.

Police say no one was injured.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the assault.

