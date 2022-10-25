Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about some upcoming events in the community, including a Unity Party Brunch at the Hard Rock Café located at 126 Beale Street on Saturday, November 5 at 11 a.m.

Telisa also shared details about the Grace Awards honoring senior citizens of Memphis and organizations that serve seniors at Breath of Life Church Life Center.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariel Swan
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
Severe Risk
First Alert to possible severe thunderstorms this morning
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
Alex Heard, 31.
Father arrested after bringing gun, trespassing on school property

Latest News

How new tool is helping tree planters
Movember: Growing moustaches to change men’s health
Movember: Growing moustaches to change men’s health
Movember: Growing moustaches to change men’s health
The scene on Atlantic Street
Neighborhood evacuated after possible grenade found
New federal program to address Mid-South healthcare shortages
New federal program to address Mid-South healthcare shortages