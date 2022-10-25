What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about some upcoming events in the community, including a Unity Party Brunch at the Hard Rock Café located at 126 Beale Street on Saturday, November 5 at 11 a.m.

Telisa also shared details about the Grace Awards honoring senior citizens of Memphis and organizations that serve seniors at Breath of Life Church Life Center.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m.

