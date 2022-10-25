Shelby County sheriff expected to enter race for Memphis mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for Memphis mayor is heating up. The city could see another candidate in the race this week.

Several hats are already in the race for Memphis mayor.

The election for this seat will be next October, but three Memphians have already announced their intentions on running.

And Tuesday, we could see a fourth candidate in the race.

That’s current Shelby County, Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

Bonner has teased intentions over the last few weeks.

Action News 5 spoke with him Monday at the Mental Health Awareness Breakfast and he said to expect an official announcement regarding his decision this week.

If Bonner decides to run for mayor, he would campaign against Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner and the current CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission Paul Young.

The current Chair for Memphis Shelby County Schools, Michelle McKissack has also announced her intentions on running for mayor.

At a press conference held in September, she said it wasn’t an official announcement, but she did outline what her priorities would be if she was elected as mayor.

The election will take place on Oct. 5, 2023.

