Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds possible today

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers are moving through early this morning, but the main line of rain will arrive late morning when a cold front moves into the area. The line of storms will push east through early afternoon. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts. If tree limbs get knocked down, some power outages will be possible. It will be windy today with wind gusts up to 40 mph, so a Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 pm. Temperatures will start off in the lower 70s and then drop into the 60s behind the front this afternoon.

TODAY: Cloudy and windy. Temperatures dropping to the lower 60s this afternoon. Winds: Southeast at 15 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower to upper 40s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: Our next cold front will arrive this weekend, so rain will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s this weekend.

HALLOWEEN: Clouds will linger into Halloween Monday and drizzle will be possible in the morning. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s However, it will be dry for trick or treating with temperatures in the upper 50s.

