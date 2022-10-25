Scam callers posing as police, Southaven PD warns

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department is warning the public about scam callers who are posing as authorities within the department.

Police say that these scammers are telling citizens that they have a warrant and will be arrested unless they meet with them or pay a fine.

The Southaven Police Department wants the public to know that these are not legitimate calls.

Detectives are currently investigating this situation.

If you or someone you know receives a similar call, do not meet with the individual or send any money, and instead call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

