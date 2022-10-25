Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Scam callers posing as police, Southaven PD warns

(Pixabay)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department is warning the public about scam callers who are posing as authorities within the department.

Police say that these scammers are telling citizens that they have a warrant and will be arrested unless they meet with them or pay a fine.

The Southaven Police Department wants the public to know that these are not legitimate calls.

Detectives are currently investigating this situation.

If you or someone you know receives a similar call, do not meet with the individual or send any money, and instead call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariel Swan
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
Severe Risk
First Alert to possible severe thunderstorms this morning

Latest News

MPD: Woman attacked for filming incident
MPD: Woman attacked for filming incident
Police search for Parkway Village robbery suspects
Police search for Parkway Village robbery suspects
Police search for Parkway Village robbery suspects
Police search for Parkway Village robbery suspects
Amanda McDonald (L) and Dana Walker (R)
Library director, high school secretary arrested in separate embezzlement schemes