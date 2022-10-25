Rain moves out and cooler air moves in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will move out by midday or early afternoon in most areas. It will be windy today with wind gusts up to 40 mph, so a Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 pm. Temperatures will start off in the lower 70s and then drop into the 60s behind the front this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows will range from the low to upper 40s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

WEEKEND: Our next cold front will arrive this weekend, so rain will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s this weekend.

HALLOWEEN: Clouds will linger into Halloween Monday and drizzle will be possible in the morning. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s However, it will be dry for trick or treating with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

