Police search for Parkway Village robbery suspects

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four suspects they say robbed a man outside the Verano Townhomes in Parkway Village.

On Oct. 16, police say that while the victim was sitting inside his car outside the townhomes, a white, four-door sedan pulled behind his car.

The victim told police that four armed suspects got out of the car and demanded the victim’s property.

Police did not say what was stolen.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspects, who are all described as short and thin while wearing masks and all-black clothing.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a white four-door sedan with a temporary tag. Police say the car is possibly a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

