Nurse grabbed by man while leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is on high alert after a man continuously grabbed her while walking to her car after leaving the hospital.

A police report filed with Memphis Police Department says the nurse was walking to her car Monday, along Poplar Avenue when she encountered a man who was standing on the crosswalk across the street from her.

The suspect reportedly began to yell that she was very attractive and was interested in an affectionate affair with her, according to the report.

The two eventually met in the grass median of Poplar Avenue where the suspect began to grab at her waist.

She pushed him off but investigators say the man repeatedly attempted to entice her to go with him. Eventually, the suspect got tired and walked away towards Pauline Street.

The nurse ran back to the hospital to find security and report the incident to the police.

She allegedly told police the suspect did not assault her but says she was “very intimidated” by his actions.

The report did not include any identifying information about the suspect.

