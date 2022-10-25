Advertise with Us
New federal program to address Mid-South healthcare shortages

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the urgent need to further enhance public health resources across the country.

Michael Smith, chief executive officer with AmeriCorps, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the federal agency is partnering with the CDC to launch the Public Health AmeriCorps.

Smith said the new program will help to support recruitment, training, and development of the next generation in health care.

Smith also shared the steps being taken to address healthcare shortages in the Mid-South right now.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

