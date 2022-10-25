Neighborhood evacuated after possible grenade found
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating if a live grenade was found in a Binghampton neighborhood.
Officers were called to a home on Atlantic Street where a possible grenade was found in a yard.
Police evacuated the immediate area as a precaution.
The street has since been re-opened and the item was removed.
