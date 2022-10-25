Advertise with Us
Neighborhood evacuated after possible grenade found

The scene on Atlantic Street
The scene on Atlantic Street(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating if a live grenade was found in a Binghampton neighborhood.

Officers were called to a home on Atlantic Street where a possible grenade was found in a yard.

Police evacuated the immediate area as a precaution.

The street has since been re-opened and the item was removed.

