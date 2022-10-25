Advertise with Us
MPD: Woman attacked for filming incident
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for two men after a woman was attacked Sunday.

The aggravated assault occurred on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road Sunday afternoon.

Officers said the victim was in an accident and she filmed the interaction with the other person involved.

The two men became angry when she refused to stop recording, said police.

MPD says the men attacked her and when the passenger attempted to help her, the suspects attacked him as well.

During the fight, one of the suspects pulled out a gun, aimed it at the man’s torso, and pulled the trigger multiple times, said MPD.

The gun malfunctioned.

Officers say the suspects left the scene in a gray Honda Accord, and the driver fired one shot from the car as they left.

Gray Honda Accord
Gray Honda Accord(MPD)

No arrests have been made.

MPD asked if you know anything to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

