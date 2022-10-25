Advertise with Us
Movember: Growing moustaches to change men’s health

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For almost 20 years, Movember, the leading global men’s charity, has been giving men another reason to grow a moustache: making a change in men’s health.

Mark Hedstrom, U.S. executive director of Movember, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about what Movember is all about, how it started, and how it’s helped change the face of men’s lives.

The goal of Movember is to raise awareness and funds for men’s health in the U.S. and around the world, by taking on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

