Memphis Jewish community responds to Kanye West words

By Walter Murphy
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Adidas announced they are kicking Kanye West to the curb.

The sportswear giant announced it has immediately concluded its partnership with the rapper officially known just as “Ye” and had halted all production and sales of “Yeezy” branded products.

This all comes after recent criticism regarding antisemitic comments by the rapper and designer, including a tweet earlier this month when he said he was going “death con three on Jewish people.”

Jeannine Paul knows all too well the ramifications of antisemitism.

Born in Paris in 1930, Paul lived through World War II and survived the Holocaust.

Every other member of her family did not make it.

She says for companies, like Adidas, dropping Ye is a move in the right direction but she thinks it’s not enough.

“He should be banned from social media so he doesn’t spread his hate,” said Paul

The recent remarks by West as well as support for those sentiments from people seen holding antisemitic banners off of a busy freeway in Los Angeles have her fearful for the future of her community.

“I have phobias now about crazy people threatening the Jewish population,” said Paul.

Jerry Earlich’s mother, another Holocaust survivor, was Jeannine’s best friend.

She was also the neighbor of Anne Frank before the war.

He says one thing his mother taught him was that the atrocities committed by the Nazis can never happen again.

His advice for everyone despite religious, racial, or political ideologies is this.

“I just think we need to stand up and have a voice to say we are not going to tolerate this. It’s wrong and we are not going to tolerate it,” said Earlich.

