Library director, high school secretary arrested in separate embezzlement schemes

Amanda McDonald (L) and Dana Walker (R)
Amanda McDonald (L) and Dana Walker (R)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Auditor issued indictments for two women in Marshall County.

Dana Walker, a former secretary at H.W. Byers High School, and Amanda McDonald, the former director of Marshall County Library, face charges of embezzlement.

Walker was issued a demand letter for $53,594 and McDonald was served with a $8,174 demand letter.

Walker is accused of depositing funds from high school activities into her own personal bank account from 2020 through 2022. Auditor Shad White says the nearly $40,000 was meant to pay for student parking decals, athletic uniforms and school-sponsored fundraisers.

McDonald is accused of converting over $5,000 from the library for her own personal use.

If convicted, Walker could face 20 years in prison and McDonald could face 10 years.

