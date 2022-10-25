Library director, high school secretary arrested in separate embezzlement schemes

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Auditor issued indictments for two women in Marshall County.

Dana Walker, a former secretary at H.W. Byers High School, and Amanda McDonald, the former director of Marshall County Library, face charges of embezzlement.

Walker was issued a demand letter for $53,594 and McDonald was served with a $8,174 demand letter.

Walker is accused of depositing funds from high school activities into her own personal bank account from 2020 through 2022. Auditor Shad White says the nearly $40,000 was meant to pay for student parking decals, athletic uniforms and school-sponsored fundraisers.

McDonald is accused of converting over $5,000 from the library for her own personal use.

If convicted, Walker could face 20 years in prison and McDonald could face 10 years.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.