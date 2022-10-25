Indie Memphis Film Festival celebrates 25th anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION!

A six-day celebration for the 25th anniversary of the Indie Memphis Film Festival means another year of highlighting independent features, documentaries, and more!

Monday brings a close to the six-day-long festival.

“We have such a rich history, and one of the things that I often like to say is that we must tell her story,” said Anniece Robinson, executive producer and writer for “United Front: The 1991 People’s Convention Memphis.”

“The pain and glory... and there’s plenty of both, but there’s more glory than pain,” Robinson said.

Her film takes a deep dive into the 1991 gathering of voters at the Mid-South Coliseum and how it would change the face of Memphis politics, ultimately leading to the election of the city’s first Black mayor.

Director Reed Harkness took home one of the biggest prizes, winning Best Documentary Feature for “Sam Now.”

Harkness hails from the Pacific Northwest and said he was thrilled to be in Memphis.

“It’s been such a beautiful experience and all the people at Indie Memphis,” Harkness said. “They’re the best.”

Director Elvis Mitchell is no stranger to the festival. The festival concluded with his film “Is that Black Enough for You!?!.”

“I love this festival so much because I always thought this festival really supports independent film,” Mitchell said. “You always hear they should be Sundance or LA or New York or San Francisco... and there’s a great local filmmaking scene here.”

Indie Memphis Executive Director Kimel Fryer says even without a big film studio or sound stages, the festival provides filmmakers a place to shine.

“We’re giving them a platform,” Fryer said.” Or helping the filmmakers meet their audiences. And we’re also providing Memphians with something a little different than what were used to. Allowing everyone to engage in a different type of experience so I think it’s extremely important and we have a lot of talent.”

You can still watch some of the documentaries and other entries from this festival online until Tuesday at midnight.

You can find more information on Indie Memphis here.

