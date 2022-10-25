Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

How new tool is helping tree planters

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arbor Day Foundation recently partnered with the Davey Tree Institute to create a new tool to help tree planters find success in this changing climate.

President and CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation Dan Lambe joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk why they are calling attention to the effects of climate change on trees.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariel Swan
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
Severe Risk
First Alert to possible severe thunderstorms this morning
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
Alex Heard, 31.
Father arrested after bringing gun, trespassing on school property

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
How new tool is helping tree planters
Movember: Growing moustaches to change men’s health
Movember: Growing moustaches to change men’s health
Movember: Growing moustaches to change men’s health