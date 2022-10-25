How new tool is helping tree planters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arbor Day Foundation recently partnered with the Davey Tree Institute to create a new tool to help tree planters find success in this changing climate.

President and CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation Dan Lambe joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk why they are calling attention to the effects of climate change on trees.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.