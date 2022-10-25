Helena-West Helena Police Department investigates possible kidnapping
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena West Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping after a mother reported her missing son.
She said her 26-year-old son, Fredrick Gamble, made a post on Facebook earlier Tuesday morning stating he was kidnapped, said police.
HWPD is investigating the situation and asks if you have any information, call 870-572-3441.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.