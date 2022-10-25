Helena-West Helena Police Department investigates possible kidnapping

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena West Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping after a mother reported her missing son.

She said her 26-year-old son, Fredrick Gamble, made a post on Facebook earlier Tuesday morning stating he was kidnapped, said police.

HWPD is investigating the situation and asks if you have any information, call 870-572-3441.

