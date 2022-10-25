Helena-West Helena Police Department determined kidnapping a hoax

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A mother reported her son missing to Helena West Police Department Tuesday morning.

She said her 26-year-old son, Fredrick Gamble made a post on Facebook earlier Tuesday morning stating he was kidnapped, said police.

HWHPD later learned that Gable was at a home with his 42-year-old girlfriend, Nicole Rohrscheib. Police determined the kidnapping was a hoax.

Gamble is charged with filing a false report, possession of a felony, possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

He was also charged with three counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, driving on a suspended driver’s license, careless and prohibited driving, and defective equipment due to a traffic stop. Police said he drove away from the traffic stop on Oct. 24, of this year.

His girlfriend was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Their bond hearing is on Oct. 26.

