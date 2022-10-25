Dry pattern in place for the rest of the week, but there will be rain this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cool, dry air is streaming into the Mid-South tonight making for a great pattern to end the week. The dry pattern won’t last long as our next system moves in from the southwest Saturday bringing more rain for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds with a West wind at 5 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool with a Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

