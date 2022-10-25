Best Life: Black Girls Dive

BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- It began with one woman’s vision combining a love of the water and passion for science with the desire to provide opportunities to young Black women in underserved communities.

Now, it’s grown to four organizations in three states. Black Girls Dive teaches the basics of the sport while fostering an understanding of science and conservation.

In this community pool, they just don’t teach the freestyle and backstroke weekly lessons focus on science and self-confidence.

“Normally I do this and blow on my nose,” said Rachel Dow.

Scuba diving takes trust in your instructor

And trust in yourself.

“I got a little distracted because I was just like, oh, Em Gee I’m breathing underwater,” said Danielle Nelson.

The Black Girls Dive foundation is the brainchild of Nevada Winrow.

“It’s like my safe space. I just feel relaxed in the water,” said Winrow.

But for the rest of the week on land, it’s Dr. Winrow.

“My career by training is pediatric neuropsychology,” she said,

Winrow combined her passion for diving and her love of science in a way that lifts up young black women.

“I think especially now with the world that we live in, I think diversity is a big thing,” said Mikayla Johnson.

“Just black girls having the confidence to just like swim,” said Sanaa Blake.

Winrow says diving requires young Black women to rethink cultural practices and overcome a long history of racial exclusion.

The training culminates in a yearly dive trip to exotic places like the Bahamas along the way, the girls learn about ecosystems and water conservation.

Sinking low in order to reach new heights.

It costs about $3,000 a year to support each girl, that’s insurance, equipment and travel. The organization does a lot of grant writing and fundraising to cover the cost for each girl. So far, there are four U.S. chapters of Black Girls Dive. Two in Maryland, one in Georgia and one in New Jersey.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer.

