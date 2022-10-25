Advertise with Us
Bane and Morant score 38 each as Grizzlies beat Nets 134-124

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dances while dribbling the ball as time expires in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By CLAY BAILEY
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 38 points each to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Morant and Bane also each had seven assists each.

Bane, who struggled shooting to start the season, was 14 of 21 overall and 8 of 11 from 3-point range, the eight 3-pointers a career-high.

Santi Aldama scored 17 points for Memphis. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each scored 37 points for the Nets, Nic Claxton finished with 16 points.

