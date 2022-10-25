2 women named persons of interest in Parkway Village homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for two women they say are persons of interest in the Aug. 16 murder of Kenneth Starks.

That morning, Starks was found slumped over the wheel of his car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers were advised that the suspects were seen running southbound from the scene on Churchill Street.

During the investigation, police say Destiny Whitaker and Laquisha Guy were developed as persons of interest. Police say they are needed for questioning.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of these two women are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

