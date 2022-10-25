1 killed, 1 detained after Washington Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers have detained one man following a deadly shooting in Washington Heights.

On Monday evening, Memphis police said one man was found dead after a shooting on Stephens Place.

Neither identities have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

