1 killed, 1 detained after Washington Heights shooting

The scene of the shooting.
The scene of the shooting.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers have detained one man following a deadly shooting in Washington Heights.

On Monday evening, Memphis police said one man was found dead after a shooting on Stephens Place.

Neither identities have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

