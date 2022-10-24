Advertise with Us
Tipton County deputy involved in fatal crash in Munford

(Police car with focus on siren lights. Beautiful siren lights activated in full mission activity. Policemen with patrol car in intervention operation at crime place. Emergency lights flashing on patrol car. | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County deputy was involved in a fatal crash in Munford on Thursday, according to Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

The crash happened on Oct. 20 around 9 p.m. on McLaughlin Drive near Munford High School.

Beasley says the deputy collided with someone on a bike and they didn’t survive their injuries.

“This is a very unfortunate and tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family. We also are in prayer for our Deputy as he and his family are also coping with this terrible tragedy”, said Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

Beasley says the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office did not release information about the victim’s identity.

