Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shelby County leaders raise awareness for mental health, addiction resources

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders across Shelby County are set to meet in just a few hours to discuss a vital part of health care -- mental health.

This event is hosted by Alliance Healthcare Services.

Organizers are calling it a first-time event where elected officials of both the City of Memphis and Shelby County, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, first responders, law enforcement and mental health leaders from across the state will be present.

Alliance Healthcare is the largest non-profit behavioral health provider in West Tennessee.

The event is set to raise awareness about mental health and addiction, as well as the resources available for people living here.

According to the mental health cooperative – 1 in 4 adults experiences mental illness in a year.

Out of those 1 in 4, between 70% to 90% of those who struggle with mental illness say they see improvement in their symptoms after participating in some form of treatment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariel Swan
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
Yolanda Martin
MSCS HR Director placed on leave
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects
Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects
Billy Ray Thompson, 30.
City Watch issued for man last seen leaving psychiatric hospital on foot

Latest News

Mid-South Down syndrome awareness event
Mid-Southerners ‘Step Up’ for annual Down syndrome fundraiser event
Doctor shares tips for diabetes management
Doctor shares tips for diabetes management
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee: Tennessee will not add COVID-19 to list of recommended vaccines for school
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19