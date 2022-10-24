Shelby County leaders raise awareness for mental health, addiction resources

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders across Shelby County are set to meet in just a few hours to discuss a vital part of health care -- mental health.

This event is hosted by Alliance Healthcare Services.

Organizers are calling it a first-time event where elected officials of both the City of Memphis and Shelby County, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, first responders, law enforcement and mental health leaders from across the state will be present.

Alliance Healthcare is the largest non-profit behavioral health provider in West Tennessee.

The event is set to raise awareness about mental health and addiction, as well as the resources available for people living here.

According to the mental health cooperative – 1 in 4 adults experiences mental illness in a year.

Out of those 1 in 4, between 70% to 90% of those who struggle with mental illness say they see improvement in their symptoms after participating in some form of treatment.

